Heidi Klum Recovers From a Wardrobe Malfunction on the Red Carpet at the Creative Arts Emmys

Heidi Klum suffered a slight wardrobe malfunction when her heel got stuck to the back of her dress at the Creative Arts Emmys in Los Angeles tonight — and she handled it like a pro.

The supermodel looked stylish in an off-the-shoulder, sparkly pink gown on the red carpet.

Heidi Klum CREDIT: Rob Latour/REX/Shutterstock

But while her heels remained hidden under her dress for most of her photos, until one of the “Project Runway” host’s sky-high Christian Louboutin shoes got caught in her dress while she walking the red carpet.

Heidi Klum fixes her dress. CREDIT: Rob Latour/REX/Shutterstock

The star easily took care of it, fixing the shoe without making a fuss.

Padma Lakshmi also looked stylish on the red carpet.

The “Top Chef” host sported a one-shouldered red gown that featured a sultry thigh-high slit. She completed her look with bronze-colored ankle-strap sandals that showed off her pale pink pedicure.

Padma Lakshmi CREDIT: Rob Latour/REX/Shutterstock

The “Queer Eye” cast made a splash as well, with the Fab Five showing off their individual style sensibilities.

(L-R): Karamo Brown, Tan France, Bobby Berk, Antoni Porowski and Jonathan Van Ness CREDIT: Rob Latour/REX/Shutterstock

Karamo Brown wore a burgundy cape and pale gray pants with matching shoes, while Jonathan Van Ness showed off his unique sense of style in a see-through top and sparkly black skirt, completing his look with black ankle boots that had a heel. Tan France, Bobby Berk and Antoni Porowski went for more classic looks, all sporting suits on the red carpet.

