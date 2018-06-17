Halsey and G-Eazy Master Couple Style at the MTV Movie Awards

Halsey may be “Bad at Love,” but she’s really good at red carpet style.

At the MTV Movie Awards with G-Eazy yesterday, the songstress looked stylish in a red-hot Julien MacDonald gown with a sultry thigh-high slit and cut-out detailing at the midriff. She complemented her dress with sky-high Jimmy Choo sandals in the same shade of red and dangly Lorraine Schwartz earrings.

Halsey on the red carpet. CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

Meanwhile, the 23-year-old’s boyfriend, rapper G-Eazy, was dapper by her side in a Saint Laurent suit. His jacket featured gold embroidery, and he completed his look with shiny black shoes.

Halsey and G-Eazy on the red carpet. CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

G-Eazy’s dark suit perfectly paired with Halsey’s bright gown.

And — perhaps coincidentally — the duo chose colors that complemented the step-and-repeat itself. Halsey’s dress played off of the carpet’s red, while G-Eazy’s dark suit with gold detailing matched the backdrop selected by MTV.

The couple were first romantically linked to each other in August 2017, when Halsey was brought out as a guest by the 29-year-old during his Bud Light Dive Bar Tour.

Although the MTV Movie Awards was held last night, fans hoping to tune into the show will have to wait until Monday, when it will be aired on MTV at 9 p.m. ET. There will also be a pre-show on Twitter starting at 8 p.m. ET>

