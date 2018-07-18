The ESPY Awards Looked Very Different 10 Years Ago

The 2018 ESPY Awards air today at 8 p.m. ET, with race car driver Danica Patrick as host.

As sports fans eagerly await the ceremony — and wonder which stars will take home the big prizes — FN is looking back at the red carpet from the ESPYs 10 years ago.

Soccer star Cristiano Ronaldo opted for a fashionable outfit despite a leg injury, rocking a fitted tan suit and white lace-up shoes with his crutches.

Meanwhile, another soccer star, David Beckham, wore a simple, dark suit with black dress shoes. Beckham’s wife, Victoria, looked stylish in a fitted pale yellow dress and pointy-toed black pumps. The designer completed her look with oversized sunglasses.

“Keeping Up With the Kardashians” star Kourtney Kardashian wore a royal blue dress with ruffle detailing, which she paired with strappy gold sandals that showed off a hot pink pedicure. She wore her long brunette locks in a half-up, half-down hairstyle.

“Grey’s Anatomy” actress Kate Walsh stunned in a purple minidress with sequins and silver embellishment. For footwear, she selected glittery sandals, accessorizing with a series of bracelets and dangling earrings.

Like Walsh, Adriana Lima selected a barely-there dress, choosing a black babydoll number and black and gold stilettos.

Elsewhere, Patrick donned a gray minidress with a yellow belt, completing her ensemble with canary-colored T-strap sandals.

Click through the gallery to see what more stars, including Kristen Bell, Ashanti and Sophia Bush, sported at the 2008 ESPYs red carpet.

