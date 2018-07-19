Leggy Looks That Show Off Heels Are Trending at the 2018 ESPY Awards

Revealing looks were trending at the 2018 ESPY Awards in Los Angeles tonight. Women went bold in dresses that showed off their legs — and stylish footwear.

Alison Brie made a bold statement in a pale pink sequined gown with a low neckline and a thigh-high slit that went all the way up her leg. The “GLOW” star, who plays a wrestler on the Netflix comedy, showed off sky-high, strappy studded sandals from Sophia Webster that went perfectly with her glamorous gown.

Actress Jessica Szohr also chose a gown with a thigh-high slit, selecting a blue, sleeveless dress with studs and a black band around her waist. The actress selected spiky black, shiny pumps that matched her dress.

WWE wrestler CJ Perry picked a gown that highlighted her toned legs, sporting a see-through outfit with orange detailing. The “Total Divas” star wore nude ankle-strap sandals that went with her barely-there look.

Danica Patrick, the host for tonight’s event, also showed off her toned legs, choosing a long-sleeved black dress with gold studs. The race-car driver chose black sandals that went up to her ankles and featured sultry cut-out detailing.

Accompanying her husband, NFL star Russell Wilson, Ciara opted for a skin-baring mustard-colored dress with a thigh-high slit and one sleeve. For footwear, the singer wore see-through pumps with gold spikes for a bombshell look.

