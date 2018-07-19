10 Best-Dressed Stars on the 2018 ESPY Awards Red Carpet

From sultry gowns with thigh-high slits to boldly colored suits, celebrities brought their A-game at the 2018 ESPY Awards in Los Angeles.
Alison Brie stood out in a pale pink sequined dress with a thigh-high slit that showed off her toned legs. The “GLOW” actress completed her ensemble with sky-high Sophia Webster PVC and leather sandals. The 4-inch sandals featured multicolored gems.
Meanwhile, Ciara made a statement in a mustard-colored dress that revealed lots of leg. The gown’s thigh-high slit allowed the “1,2 Step” singer to put a spotlight on her shoes: ankle-strap pumps with gold spike-detailing.
Eiza Gonzalez let her shoes do the talking. She opted for a simple gown, choosing a strapless black dress with a revealing slit. Her bold footwear choice? Multicolored ankle-strap sandals that popped on the red carpet.
While leggy dresses were a popular choice among the best-dressed set, Sloane Stephens made a statement in a different look. The tennis star wore a bright red suit with trousers that tapered off at the ankle, allowing her sky-high black and white sandals to shine. Stephens accessorized with a white clutch that matched her shoes perfectly.
Although women owned the red carpet, the dapper men at the award show chose looks that went beyond the basic black suit.
Case in point? Chadwick Boseman, who wore a head-to-toe white outfit from Virgil Abloh’s much-hyped inaugural menswear collection from Louis Vuitton.
Click through the gallery to see more of the best dressed stars at the 2018 ESPYs.
Want more?
Ciara Stuns in Spike Heels With Russell Wilson & More Stars at the ESPYs
Swoon Over the Stylish Male Athletes Who Took Fashion Risks on the ESPYs Red Carpet
The ESPY Awards Looked Very Different 10 Years Ago