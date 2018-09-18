Worst-Dressed Celebrities at the Emmys, According to Twitter

When it comes to fashion, not every look can be a winner.
Some stars impressed social media users with their red carpet style at the 70th Primetime Emmys tonight, but others put together looks that fell flat.
Tiffany Haddish stepped out in a brightly colored Prabal Gurung dress that she said was inspired by the Eritrean flag — but some said the striped gown reminded them of parachutes used by elementary schoolers in gym class.
Alexis Bledel looked chic in a pink and green Delpozo dress that popped on the red carpet.
But some Twitter trolls were not big fans of the “Gilmore Girls” star’s look.
“Oh boy, Alexis Bledel’s dress…. Does she have a mirror?” wrote one user.
Laura Dern opted for a non-traditional look, sporting a gray gown with a bustier and shiny sleeves, which she paired with strappy black sandals and Piaget jewels.
While some fans enjoyed the look, others felt that it didn’t work for a red carpet event. “Nice to see Laura Dern got to keep a costume cut out of LAST JEDI,” one Twitter user joked.
Gwendoline Christie showed up in a bright yellow caftan that popped.
While some said the star looked like a Greek goddess, others felt that the bold ensemble was a miss.
“Gwendoline Christie is trying to being back the caftan, but that gold number renders it dead on the vine,” a Twitter user quipped.
