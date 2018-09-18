Worst-Dressed Celebrities at the Emmys, According to Twitter

Gwendoline Christie (L) and Tiffany Haddish at the Emmys.

When it comes to fashion, not every look can be a winner.

Some stars impressed social media users with their red carpet style at the 70th Primetime Emmys tonight, but others put together looks that fell flat.

Tiffany Haddish stepped out in a brightly colored Prabal Gurung dress that she said was inspired by the Eritrean flag — but some said the striped gown reminded them of parachutes used by elementary schoolers in gym class.

exclusive look at what's inside tiffany haddish's dress pic.twitter.com/dKz8s24x3O — Jill Gutowitz (@jillboard) September 17, 2018

Alexis Bledel looked chic in a pink and green Delpozo dress that popped on the red carpet.

Alexis Bledel CREDIT: Shutterstock

But some Twitter trolls were not big fans of the “Gilmore Girls” star’s look.

“Oh boy, Alexis Bledel’s dress…. Does she have a mirror?” wrote one user.

Oh boy, Alexis Bledel’s dress…. Does she have a mirror?#ERedCarpet — Damion J. Rowan (@DJRMewzique) September 18, 2018

Laura Dern opted for a non-traditional look, sporting a gray gown with a bustier and shiny sleeves, which she paired with strappy black sandals and Piaget jewels.

Laura Dern CREDIT: Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock

While some fans enjoyed the look, others felt that it didn’t work for a red carpet event. “Nice to see Laura Dern got to keep a costume cut out of LAST JEDI,” one Twitter user joked.

Nice to see Laura Dern got to keep a costume cut out of LAST JEDI. #EmmyAwards — Doug Benson (@DougBenson) September 17, 2018

Gwendoline Christie showed up in a bright yellow caftan that popped.

Gwendoline Christie CREDIT: David Fisher/Shutterstock

While some said the star looked like a Greek goddess, others felt that the bold ensemble was a miss.

“Gwendoline Christie is trying to being back the caftan, but that gold number renders it dead on the vine,” a Twitter user quipped.

Gwendoline Christie is trying to being back the caftan, but that gold number renders it dead on the vine. #Emmys #RedCarpetLive — Snarkhilda Recapulet (@SnarkhildaHT) September 17, 2018

