Strappy Sandals Were Trending on the Red Carpet at the Emmys

Strappy sandals are a red carpet staple — and it seemed like just about everyone was wearing them at the 70th Primetime Emmy Awards tonight.

Mandy Moore stepped out in a form-fitting black and gold Rodarte dress that glistened. Moore teamed the stylish gown with black sandals that featured a series of intricate straps.

Mandy Moore CREDIT: Shutterstock

Clad in a white gown by Solace London, Kristen Bell looked angelic as she walked the red carpet. The star went for a monochrome look, completing her ensemble with white ankle-strap sandals that remained hidden beneath her floor-scraping dress for much of the night.

Kristen Bell CREDIT: Shutterstock

Like Bell, Claire Foy opted for a white gown, choosing a column dress with a massive bow in the back. The dress cut off just above the star’s ankles, allowing her to show off a pair of mismatched Calvin Klein sandals with embellishment.

Claire Foy CREDIT: Shutterstock

The trendy sandals have become a celebrity favorite for awards show appearances, with Nicole Kidman sporting the style in a pink colorway at last year’s Emmy Awards.

Meanwhile, Chrissy Teigen opted for a metallic look from head to toe as she walked the red carpet alongside her husband, Emmy Award winner John Legend.

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend CREDIT: Shutterstock

The cookbook author sported a silver dress with a plunging neckline and a thigh-high slit. For footwear, she selected a pair of gleaming silver ankle-strap sandals that perfectly matched her gown.

