Best Dressed Celebs at the 70th Primetime Emmy Awards

The stars are out on the red carpet at the 70th Primetime Emmy Awards today — and the fashion is off the charts.

One star to pull off a standout look was Jessica Biel. The actress stepped out alongside husband Justin Timberlake on the red carpet, clad in a stunning Ralph & Russo couture gown from the brand’s fall ’18 collection. As Biel gave off bridal vibes in her voluminous white dress, Timberlake played the perfect counterpart in a sharp-looking tuxedo.

Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake CREDIT: Rob Latour/Variety/Shutterstock

Issa Rae went for a winning ensemble that was reminiscent of Cinderella’s ballgown. The “Insecure” star wowed in a powder-blue, custom Vera Wang jumpsuit with a long train. Rae complemented the gorgeous jumpsuit with sandals and dangly earrings from Piaget.

Issa Rae CREDIT: Shutterstock

Joey King also pulled off a princess-y look in style. The 19-year-old walked the red carpet alongside Zac Posen — and she didn’t disappoint in her ethereal dress created by the designer. The fairylike dress featured a flowing tulle skirt and asymmetrical hemline.

Joey King and Zac Posen. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Never one to play it safe on the red carpet, Tracee Ellis Ross took a risk that paid off in spades. The “Black-ish” actress sported a hot-pink Valentino couture gown with absurdly oversized sleeves. While the ensemble could have easily overwhelmed the star, Ross made it work by matching her beauty look to her dress and keeping her accessories to a minimum.

Tracee Ellis Ross CREDIT: Shutterstock

Meanwhile, “Stranger Things” star Millie Bobby Brown shined in a floral off-the-shoulder dress from Calvin Klein. The teen completed her ensemble with kitten heels in the same colorway as her gown.

Millie Bobby Brown CREDIT: Shutterstock

