Danica Patrick Is Body-Confident in Cutout Dress With Gold Heels at Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Sports Awards

Danica Patrick and Aaron Rodgers at the Kids' Choice Sports Awards.

Danica Patrick and Aaron Rodgers were a stylish power couple at the 2018 Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Sports Awards in Los Angeles today.

Patrick sported a long-sleeve floral dress with a skirt that ended just above the knee and had strategic cutout detailing that revealed her toned abs. The race-car driver completed her feminine ensemble with T-strap gold sandals that went perfectly with the warm undertones of her dress.

Danica Patrick CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

Rodgers allowed his girlfriend’s bold look to shine, opting for an understated outfit. The NFL star went for a sleek look in a dark blueish-gray suit, which he wore with shiny black shoes.

Danica Patrick and Aaron Rodgers CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

The couple’s Kids’ Choice Sports Awards appearance comes on the heels of Patrick’s ESPYs hosting gig last night.

At the ESPYs, she went for an edgier look, wearing a black one-shoulder minidress with circular gold studs. The cherry on top of her sensual look was a pair of lace-up gladiator sandals with cutout detailing throughout.

Aaron Rodgers and Danica Patrick pose on the ESPYs red carpet together. CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

As with tonight, Rodgers went for a simple look that ensured all eyes would remain on his girlfriend. Standing by Patrick’s side, Rodgers kept things classic in a black tuxedo, worn with a pair of shiny black dress shoes.

