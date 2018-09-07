Stilettos Were Trending at the 2018 Daily Front Row Awards

While New York Fashion Week is all about the runway, red carpet events can also bring their fair share of stylish ensembles.

At the Daily Front Row Awards last night, Nicki Minaj made a daring statement in a sparkling purple, nearly naked gown that featured a dramatic cape. The rapper matched her hair to her dress, sporting an electric purple wig. For footwear, Minaj kept things simple, choosing black ankle-strap sandals that peeped through her floor-length dress.

Nicki Minaj CREDIT: Max Lakner/BFA/Shutterstock

Priyanka Chopra stepped out in an understated Dion Lee look, going monochrome in a slightly cropped black top and a skirt. Like Minaj, the actress selected black stilettos, particularly pointy-toed pumps with criss-cross straps.

Priyanka Chopra CREDIT: Gregory Pace/Shutterstock

Gigi Hadid shined in a silver off-the-shoulder dress that came with a daring thigh-high slit. The model completed her ensemble with matching Christian Louboutin pointy-toe pumps.

Gigi Hadid CREDIT: Patrick Lewis/Starpix/Shutterstock

Hailey Baldwin went for a floor-length green Tommy Hilfiger dress that featured beading throughout the bodice. The 21-year-old selected soaring gold sandals for her red carpet footwear.

Hailey Baldwin CREDIT: Patrick Lewis/Starpix/Shutterstock

Never one to play it safe, Paris Jackson opted out of stilettos in favor of high-top sneakers. The 20-year-old wore a tie-dye T-shirt that she paired with cropped olive-green pants for a casual look.

Paris Jackson CREDIT: MediaPunch/Shutterstock

