Ariel Winter Shows Off Her Body-Confident Style in Hot Pink Gown and Shiny Sandals

Ariel Winter looked stylish on the red carpet yesterday as she stepped out to the 2018 American Humane Hero Dog Awards in Beverly Hills, Calif.

The “Modern Family star” sported a curve-hugging hot pink gown with a strapless neckline. The gown featured a sultry thigh-high slit, which revealed a peek at Winter’s metallic sandals.

Ariel Winter in a pink gown on the red carpet. CREDIT: WWD/Shutterstock

The ankle-strap sandals came in a golden colorway and featured a stiletto heel. The open-toned footwear allowed Winter to show off a pale pink pedicure.

A closer look at Ariel Winter’s sandals. CREDIT: Matt Baron/Shutterstock

Known for her body-confident style, the 20-year-old served as a presenter for the show. She honored Melissa Cashman with the award for Guide/Hearing Dog of the Year on behalf of Cashman’s dog, Frances.

Another star in attendance at the awards show was Denise Richards. The “Drop Dead Gorgeous” actress appeared in a one-shouldered silver dress with a high slit. For footwear, she selected red pointy pumps that nearly matched the color of the carpet.

Denise Richards in a silver dress with a thigh-high slit and red pumps. CREDIT: Matt Baron/Shutterstock

Rebecca Romijn also made an appearance on the red carpet alongside husband Jerry O’Connell. The “X-Men” star wore a one-shouldered black dress with ruffle detailing on the sleeve. She completed her all-black ensemble with ankle-strap sandals for a chic, monochromatic look.

Rebecca Romijn and Jerry O’Connell CREDIT: Matt Baron/Shutterstock

