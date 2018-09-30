Ariel Winter Shows Off Her Body-Confident Style in Hot Pink Gown and Shiny Sandals

Ariel Winter looked stylish on the red carpet yesterday as she stepped out to the 2018 American Humane Hero Dog Awards in Beverly Hills, Calif.
The “Modern Family star” sported a curve-hugging hot pink gown with a strapless neckline. The gown featured a sultry thigh-high slit, which revealed a peek at Winter’s metallic sandals.
The ankle-strap sandals came in a golden colorway and featured a stiletto heel. The open-toned footwear allowed Winter to show off a pale pink pedicure.
Known for her body-confident style, the 20-year-old served as a presenter for the show. She honored Melissa Cashman with the award for Guide/Hearing Dog of the Year on behalf of Cashman’s dog, Frances.
Another star in attendance at the awards show was Denise Richards. The “Drop Dead Gorgeous” actress appeared in a one-shouldered silver dress with a high slit. For footwear, she selected red pointy pumps that nearly matched the color of the carpet.
Rebecca Romijn also made an appearance on the red carpet alongside husband Jerry O’Connell. The “X-Men” star wore a one-shouldered black dress with ruffle detailing on the sleeve. She completed her all-black ensemble with ankle-strap sandals for a chic, monochromatic look.
Click through the gallery to see more of Ariel Winter’s most body-confident style statements.
Want more?
Ariel Winter Rocks a Flirty Little Black Dress With Matching Sandals & a Red Pedi That Pops at Variety Party
Ariel Winter Stuns in Thigh-High Boots and Bodysuit in Sultry Behind-the-Scenes Shot
Ariel Winter Rocks the Pantless Trend in Soaring Los Angeles Weather