Halsey’s Sandals Look Like Snakes Wrapped Around Her Legs in the Chicest Way — and More Statement Sandals on the AMAs Red Carpet

At the American Music Awards in Los Angeles tonight, sandals reigned supreme.

Halsey made her sandals the focal point of her ensemble, choosing a pair of edgy Rene Caovilla shoes that wound up her calfs in a snakelike manner.

Halsey CREDIT: Shutterstock

The sandals were the perfect counterpart to the “Bad at Love” singer’s Redemption gown, which featured a heart-shaped neckline and ruffled train.

A closer look at Halsey’s shoes. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Cardi B’s Dolce & Gabbana look was over the top from head to toe — she wore a floral, corseted gown with a matching headdress and oversized dangly earrings — and her sandals were not exempt. The rapper selected a pair of flower-adorned sandals with reflective heels that went perfectly with her show-stealing ensemble as she walked the red carpet alongside husband Offset.

Offset and Cardi B CREDIT: Shutterstock

Of course, not all standout sandals were as bold as the ones worn by Halsey and Cardi.

Camila Cabello proved that classic footwear can command attention, too. The “Havana” hitmaker went with a pair of sky-high Christian Louboutin sandals that had an ankle strap and knot detailing. The chic shoes provided the perfect counterpart to the Skechers ambassador’s embellished bustier and black trousers as she walked the red carpet.

Camila Cabello CREDIT: Shutterstock

Click through the gallery to see more celebrities in sandals at the AMAs, including Jennifer Lopez, Ciara and Bebe Rexha.

Want more?

Taylor Swift Looks Like a Fierce Disco Ball in Balmain — and More Stars on the AMAs Red Carpet

Post Malone Stomps Out in Glittery Boots — and the Craziest Accessory, Plus More Stylish Men at the AMAs

Ashlee Simpson & More Celebs Embrace Leggy Looks That Show Off Their Heels on the AMAs Red Carpet