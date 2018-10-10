Post Malone Stomps Out in Glittery Boots — and the Craziest Accessory, Plus More Stylish Men at the AMAs

Post Malone had a fresh haircut and a red Solo cup in hand — quite the accessory — as he stepped out to the American Music Awards in Los Angeles tonight.

The 23-year-old rocked an electric blue suit with pythons emblazoned on the jacket and pants that popped on the red carpet.

But the real standout of the rapper’s look was his footwear. Malone selected crystal-covered boots that matched the buckle of his belt.

Post Malone CREDIT: Shutterstock

Detail of Post Malone’s shoes. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Malone was just one of the many stylish men to hit the AMAs red carpet tonight.

Khalid also made a splash with his style, sporting a pink jacket with matching trousers. Underneath his jacket, the “Love Lies” singer sported a white turtleneck with the words “Must be nice” written in all-caps on the collar. He opted for trendy dad shoes to complete his ensemble.

Khalid CREDIT: Matt BaronShutterstock

Stepping out alongside wife Ashlee Simpson, Evan Ross went shirtless in a multicolored plaid suit, accessorizing with silver chains and a series of rings. For footwear, the son of Diana Ross chose velvety blue brogues that brought out the blue in his suit.

Evan Ross CREDIT: Matt Baron/Shutterstock

Meanwhile, Shawn Mendes looked put-together in a black suit jacket, a floral button-down shirt and slim-fitting trousers. The teen heartthrob completed his look with burgundy boots.

Shawn Mendes CREDIT: Stewart Cook/Shutterstock

Click through the gallery to see more stars on the red carpet at the AMAs.

Want more?

Ashlee Simpson & More Celebs Embrace Leggy Looks That Show Off Their Heels on the AMAs Red Carpet

What the AMA Red Carpet Looked Like 10 Years Ago — Beyoncé, Rihanna, Miley and More