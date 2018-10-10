Sign up for our newsletter today!

Post Malone Stomps Out in Glittery Boots — and the Craziest Accessory, Plus More Stylish Men at the AMAs

By Ella Chochrek
Post Malone
Post Malone had a fresh haircut and a red Solo cup in hand — quite the accessory — as he stepped out to the American Music Awards in Los Angeles tonight.

The 23-year-old rocked an electric blue suit with pythons emblazoned on the jacket and pants that popped on the red carpet.

But the real standout of the rapper’s look was his footwear. Malone selected crystal-covered boots that matched the buckle of his belt.

Malone was just one of the many stylish men to hit the AMAs red carpet tonight.

Khalid also made a splash with his style, sporting a pink jacket with matching trousers. Underneath his jacket, the “Love Lies” singer sported a white turtleneck with the words “Must be nice” written in all-caps on the collar. He opted for trendy dad shoes to complete his ensemble.

Stepping out alongside wife Ashlee Simpson, Evan Ross went shirtless in a multicolored plaid suit, accessorizing with silver chains and a series of rings. For footwear, the son of Diana Ross chose velvety blue brogues that brought out the blue in his suit.

Meanwhile, Shawn Mendes looked put-together in a black suit jacket, a floral button-down shirt and slim-fitting trousers. The teen heartthrob completed his look with burgundy boots.

