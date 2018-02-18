A Look at Allison Janney’s Red Carpet Style Evolution

Allison Janney Rex Shutterstock

Allison Janney has been a red carpet fixture for almost two decades, since she was cast as Press Secretary C.J. Cregg on “The West Wing” in 1999.

In 2000, Janney took home an Emmy for her role in”The West Wing” — and she made an instant splash with her red carpet style. The actress dazzled in a shiny gold dress, which she paired with a matching clutch.

Allison Janney at the 2000 Emmys. Rex Shutterstock

Throughout her days on “The West Wing,” Janney continued this style streak for appearances at awards shows including the Emmys, Golden Globes and the Screen Actors Guild Awards.

She often stepped out on the red carpet in glamorous — and often sparkly — dresses, which she accented with simple sandals. When not wearing a metallic gown, the actress often could be spotted in bold colors, such as scarlet, hot pink and mint green.

Allison Janney at the Emmys in 2002. Rex Shutterstock

In the ’10s, as she began her role on “Mom,” Janney embraced a more subdued palette, opting for classic silhouettes and incorporating some pantsuits into her repertoire. On the shoe end, she selected classic pumps, choosing pointy-toe heels that elongated her 6-foot frame.

Allison Janney at the 2013 premiere of “The Way Way Back.” Rex Shutterstock

And then last year, her wardrobe got its latest update when she took on the role of LaVona Fay Golden (mother to Tonya Harding) in the highly acclaimed film “I, Tonya.”

Janney — who is the favorite for the Best Supporting Actress award at the upcoming Academy Awards — has recently opted for more daring looks, sporting a red-and-gold Rani Zakhem gown with shiny sandals at the Dec. 5 premiere of “I, Tonya” in Los Angeles.

Allison Janney at the Dec. 5 premiere of “I, Tonya” in Los Angeles. Rex Shutterstock

And at the SAG Awards on Jan. 21, Janney returned to her sparky gown roots, opting for a Yanina Couture dress covered in silver sequins and matching sandals. Janney’s gown featured long sleeves and a high neckline, giving it a bit more edge when compared with her previous looks.

Allison Janney at the SAG Awards in January. Rex Shutterstock

The actress’ next opportunity to pick up more awards comes tonight, when she has the opportunity to take home a BAFTA for Best Actress in a Supporting Role. Tune into the red carpet live stream starting at noon ET, and watch the show starting at 4 p.m. ET.

Want more?

How Kate Middleton Ruled the Red Carpet at Last Year’s BAFTAs

The BAFTAs Red Carpet Used to Look Very Different