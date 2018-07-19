Lindsey Vonn Sparkles in Rainbow Stripes at the Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Sports Awards

Tonight, famous athletes dolled up for the red carpet — suiting up for the Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Sports Awards in Los Angeles just one night after the ESPYs.

Olympian Lindsey Vonn made a statement in a rainbow-striped, sparkly jumpsuit with a plunging neckline, which she paired with sandals for a summery look.

The skiing star was accompanied on the red carpet by boyfriend P.K. Subban, who ditched his Nashville Predators uniform for an oversized white shirt and skinny pants, choosing tan Chelsea boots and a wide-brimmed hat to complete his look.

Like Vonn, snowboarder Chloe Kim stepped out in a jumpsuit, picking a one-shouldered, teal style ruffle detailing. The gold medalist chose chunky sandals to finish off her outfit, opting for gold ankle-strap sandals that matched her blond locks.

Host Chris Paul stepped out in a bold ensemble, choosing a suit with multicolored patches on it. For footwear, the NBA star kept it casual, selecting white Nike sneakers with lime-green, gray and black detailing. The athlete was accompanied by his two kids, Camryn and Chris Paul II, and his wife, Jada Crawley.

Fencer Ibtihaj Muhammad also chose a bright, patterned look. The Olympian walked out in a black and green floral pantsuit, which she paired with a black hijab and chic ankle-strap sandals.

