Vanessa Hudgens, Adwoa Aboah, Tess Holiday and More Stars Celebrate Ugg’s 40th Anniversary Party

Ugg celebrated 40 years of fuzzy boots and comfortable styles last night in Los Angeles with a star-studded cast of attendees: Vanessa Hudgens, Adwoa Aboah and Teyana Taylor were just a few of the many celebs who showed up dressed to the nines in their Ugg kicks.

Vanessa Hudgens attends Ugg’s 40th anniversary celebration wearing the the Loma over-the-knee boot. CREDIT: Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for Ugg

“I wore Uggs as a teenager — growing up in Mississippi, everyone had the boots — and in the past year, I’ve seen so many fun designs coming out from them,” model Tess Holliday told FN about her own reasons to celebrate Ugg.

Tess Holliday attends Ugg’s 40th anniversary celebration. CREDIT: Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for Ugg

The brand was founded in 1978 in Goleta, Calif., as a men’s surf brand. Now, four decades later, it commemorates its transformative success with a special anniversary campaign fronted by supermodel Adwoa Aboah and designer Heron Preston.

Adwoa Aboah attends Ugg’s 40th Anniversary Celebration wearing the the Classic Mini 40:40:40 Boot. CREDIT: Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for Ugg

“The first time I wore Uggs, I used to steal my sister’s pair back in the day because my mum didn’t buy me a pair,” Aboah reminisced.

“Then I first started working with Ugg when they did their collaboration with Jeremy Scott, so I got my own pair of boots then. It was like I saw the coolest girls wearing them … so I’m happy that I’ve got a great collection of Ugg boots,” said the model in reference to the upcoming “Ugg: 40 Years” campaign.

Adwoa Aboah and Heron Preston modeling for the “Ugg: 40 Years Campaign” CREDIT: Courtesy of Ugg

“Ugg: 40 Years” is an ode to the brand’s remarkable success and Cali roots. Preston will unveil his collaboration with the brand next year. “Heron Preston x Ugg isn’t the typical collaboration you’d expect; the story I want to tell is fresh and new and visuals, presenting Ugg in a new light through my lens,” Preston explained.