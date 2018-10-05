Teyana Taylor Says Don’t Be Fooled by Her Seemingly Perfect Body

Despite having a seemingly perfect body, Teyana Taylor has insecurities just like everyone else.

At Ugg’s 40th anniversary party last night in Los Angeles, FN asked Taylor, who was clad in Ugg x Y/Project stompers, what gets her the most compliments, to which she had a humorous response.

Teyana Taylor attends Ugg’s 40th Anniversary Celebration wearing the UGG x Y/Project Extra Long Boot. CREDIT: Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for Ugg

“My body. That’s everywhere I go, it’s like, ‘Oh my god your abs are insane, you’re in such great shape,'” she joked. The singer and dancer explained that life isn’t always what it seems in pictures and that she is just as down to earth as the rest of us.

“I dunno, I wish I had bigger ankles, my ankles are so small … or good posture, I have flat feet. There’s a lot of stuff that comes with this body that everybody loves so much,” said Taylor in a moment of honesty.

She went on to discuss her history with Ugg, saying that their boots were probably her “first girly thing.”

A close-up of Teyana Taylor’s UGG x Y/Project Extra Long Boots. CREDIT: Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for Ugg

“I was a sneakerhead, so Uggs were probably the earliest thing I ever wore on my feet before I wore heels,” said Taylor. “I started wearing heels on my 18th birthday. It was so crazy, and it was the most awkward phase ever, but it somehow worked out.”

Sneakers and comfortable shoes are what makes up the Harlem, NYC, native’s closet, all the more reason for the star to celebrate Ugg’s anniversary.

Teyana Taylor attends Ugg’s 40th anniversary celebration. CREDIT: Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Ugg

“I definitely splurged at Flight Club for a whole bunch of sneakers. I splurge on sneakers more than I splurge on heels and shoes,” said the Reebok collaborator.

With contributions from Charlie Carballo