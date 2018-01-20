Emmy Rossum Sparkles in Blingy Pumps & More Celebs at Stuart Weitzman’s Beverly Hills Boutique Opening

Emmy Rossum Rex Shutterstock

Celebrities stepped out in style — wearing Stuart Weitzman’s red carpet-friendly footwear — as they feted the opening of the brand’s new flagship boutique in Beverly Hills, Calif., at the Sunset Tower Hotel last night.

Emmy Rossum went for an angelic all-white look at the event. The “Shameless” star sported a belted jacket over a knee-length skirt, accessorizing with Stuart Weitzman’s Eventually sandals and shoe clips.

Rossum’s footwear featured her embellished initials.

Many of the event attendees stepped out in Stuart Weitzman’s celebrity-favorite Nudist sandals — a staple on any red carpet.

Olivia Munn chose black Nudist sandals, which complemented her multicolored dress. The 37-year-old wore a long-sleeved multicolored dress patterned with birds and flowers.

Sistine Stallone also sported black Nudist sandals for the affair. The 19-year-old opted for a sultry look, wearing a cropped beige T-shirt with fitted leathery pants.

Allison Janney went for black Nudist sandals, too. The “Lady Bird” actress wore a fitted black Dilek Hanif dress with a high neckline. Gold embellishment at the dress’ neckline kept her all-black ensemble — even her toenails were painted black — from feeling overly dark for the occasion.

Kristin Chenoweth opted for Nudist sandals as well; hers were silver. Chenoweth also selected platform sandals, adding height to her petite frame.

Meanwhile, Madeline Brewer opted for Stuart Weitzman’s Radiance sandals for the affair. Brewer sported a tuxedo-style dress with a plunging neckline and lace trim, opting for an all-black look that made her red hair pop. Like Rossum’s pumps, her sandals featured some bling.

