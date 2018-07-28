Shawn Mendes and More Celebs Do Rock n’ Roll-Chic at the Rolling Stone’s Relaunch Party

Shawn Mendes on the red carpet at the Rolling Stone Relaunch presented by YouTube Music.

In April, Rolling Stone brought us the “The New Classics” with a New York bash featuring up-and-comers like actress Cristin Milioti and recording artist Shamir. Last night, the recently revamped magazine continued its push as a freshly-redesigned publication with “Rolling Stone The Relaunch Presented by YouTube Music” with mega popstar Shawn Mendes as the headlining act.

Taking its soiree to Brooklyn this time around, Rolling Stone hosted influencers, music industry notables and a select group of fans for a night of cocktails and music. With a dress code guidance of “rock n’ roll chic,” guests like Mendes and other celebrities took to the red carpet in an array of styles including boots, sky-high platforms and plenty of leather.

Shawn Mendes CREDIT: Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock

Mendes, himself, opted for a pair of Chelsea boots for his appearance. The black leather style made for a sleek choice against his black jeans and floral-printed button-down shirt, with sleeves rolled just enough to reveal his forearm tattoos.

TK Wonder CREDIT: Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock

TK wonder was also a flower child for the evening. The fashion blogger wore a Dolce & Gabbana suit with exploding florals, which she paired with T-strap sandals. A snake print heel and sole provided a quirky mix of prints to the equation.

Frederick ' Toots Hibbert CREDIT: Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock

Frederick “Toots” Hibbert, who played at the after party with his band Toots & The Maytals, came clad in leather pants featuring buckles up and down the legs. For a top, he opted for a Moncler jacket with white and black color-blocked sleeves, coordinating with his white shoes. Meanwhile, a tall fedora hat and sunglasses completed his accessories.

Jack James and Charlotte Kemp Muhl CREDIT: Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock

Jack James and Charlotte Kemp Muhl walked the red carpet in total rock n’ roll fashion from head to toe. James donned flared pants with glittery stars and a sheer top, while Muhl’s choice was a retro pant suit paired with a striped blouse and printed toe. As for footwear, the duo stayed in character — pointy toe leather boots for James and sky-high platforms for Muhl, both fit to please the crowd.

