Everyone From Oprah to Kanye West to Annette de la Renta Showed Up for Ralph Lauren Spring 2019

Ralph Lauren celebrated 50 years at its spring ’19 runway show tonight at New York Fashion Week — and unsurprisingly, the stars came out in droves to support the designer.

The entertainment industry’s brightest stars came clad in black tie ensembles, with both men and women opting for tailored suits.

Blake Lively — who’s been on a menswear kick lately — came out in a long waistcoat and fitted pants, completing her look with embellished Christian Louboutin peep-toe pumps.

Blake Lively CREDIT: Swan Gallet/WWD/Shutterstock

Anne Hathaway sported a similar look, wearing tuxedo pants with a silk band at the waist, a brocade jacket and black sandals.

Anne Hathaway CREDIT: Stephen Lovekin/WWD/Shutterstock

Meanwhile, Nick Jonas selected a white tuxedo that he wore with a black bow tie. His fiancée, Priyanka Chopra, looked stylish in a sparkly blue dress with long sleeves.

Priyanka Chopra (L) and Nick Jonas CREDIT: Swan Gallet/WWD/Shutterstock

In addition to the celebrity attendees, designers also came out for the big night. Thom Browne, Calvin Klein, Annette de la Renta and Donna Karan were among those who sat front row tonight.

What a lineup; Annette de la Renta, Vera Wang, Calvin Klein, Donna Karan, all come out for the ⁦@RalphLauren⁩ 50th anniversary show (also, Kanye is here) #NYFW pic.twitter.com/qsn3gSZLr3 — Vanessa Friedman (@VVFriedman) September 8, 2018

Michael Kors, Vera Wang, Alexander Wang and Kanye West also stepped out to the event.

West sported a black suit with a plain white T-shirt underneath, accessorizing with sunglasses, a gold chain and dark shoes.

Kanye West CREDIT: Stephen Lovekin/WWD/Shutterstock

Click through the gallery to see more stars at the Ralph Lauren spring ’19 show, including Oprah, Jessica Chastain and Robert De Niro.

