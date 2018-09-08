Everyone From Oprah to Kanye West to Annette de la Renta Showed Up for Ralph Lauren Spring 2019

Ralph Lauren celebrated 50 years at its spring ’19 runway show tonight at New York Fashion Week — and unsurprisingly, the stars came out in droves to support the designer.
The entertainment industry’s brightest stars came clad in black tie ensembles, with both men and women opting for tailored suits.
Blake Lively — who’s been on a menswear kick lately — came out in a long waistcoat and fitted pants, completing her look with embellished Christian Louboutin peep-toe pumps.
Anne Hathaway sported a similar look, wearing tuxedo pants with a silk band at the waist, a brocade jacket and black sandals.
Meanwhile, Nick Jonas selected a white tuxedo that he wore with a black bow tie. His fiancée, Priyanka Chopra, looked stylish in a sparkly blue dress with long sleeves.
In addition to the celebrity attendees, designers also came out for the big night. Thom Browne, Calvin Klein, Annette de la Renta and Donna Karan were among those who sat front row tonight.
Michael Kors, Vera Wang, Alexander Wang and Kanye West also stepped out to the event.
West sported a black suit with a plain white T-shirt underneath, accessorizing with sunglasses, a gold chain and dark shoes.
Click through the gallery to see more stars at the Ralph Lauren spring ’19 show, including Oprah, Jessica Chastain and Robert De Niro.
