Sign up for our newsletter today!

Everyone From Oprah to Kanye West to Annette de la Renta Showed Up for Ralph Lauren Spring 2019

By Ella Chochrek
Ella Chochrek

Ella Chochrek

More Stories By Ella

View All
Kanye West, priyanka chopra
Celebrities at Ralph Lauren Spring ’19
Celebrities at Ralph Lauren Spring ’19
Celebrities at Ralph Lauren Spring ’19
Celebrities at Ralph Lauren Spring ’19
View Gallery 13 Images

Ralph Lauren celebrated 50 years at its spring ’19 runway show tonight at New York Fashion Week — and unsurprisingly, the stars came out in droves to support the designer.

The entertainment industry’s brightest stars came clad in black tie ensembles, with both men and women opting for tailored suits.

Blake Lively — who’s been on a menswear kick lately — came out in a long waistcoat and fitted pants, completing her look with embellished Christian Louboutin peep-toe pumps.

blake lively, red carpet, fashion,
Blake Lively
CREDIT: Swan Gallet/WWD/Shutterstock

Anne Hathaway sported a similar look, wearing tuxedo pants with a silk band at the waist, a brocade jacket and black sandals.

anne hathaway, ralph lauren runway show spring 2018 new york fashion week
Anne Hathaway
CREDIT: Stephen Lovekin/WWD/Shutterstock

Meanwhile, Nick Jonas selected a white tuxedo that he wore with a black bow tie. His fiancée, Priyanka Chopra, looked stylish in a sparkly blue dress with long sleeves.

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas
Priyanka Chopra (L) and Nick Jonas
CREDIT: Swan Gallet/WWD/Shutterstock

In addition to the celebrity attendees, designers also came out for the big night. Thom Browne, Calvin Klein, Annette de la Renta and Donna Karan were among those who sat front row tonight.

Michael Kors, Vera Wang, Alexander Wang and Kanye West also stepped out to the event.

West sported a black suit with a plain white T-shirt underneath, accessorizing with sunglasses, a gold chain and dark shoes.

kanye west, ralph lauren runway spring 2019
Kanye West
CREDIT: Stephen Lovekin/WWD/Shutterstock

Click through the gallery to see more stars at the Ralph Lauren spring ’19 show, including Oprah, Jessica Chastain and Robert De Niro.

Want more?

Tory Burch Just Debuted the Most Weather-Friendly Shoe of NYFW

Elizabeth Olsen Is Chic in Blue and More Stars at Kate Spade’s Spring 2019 Show

Exclusive: How Kate Spade’s Nicola Glass & Anna Bakst Plan to Make the Iconic Brand a Global Powerhouse

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad