The Best Parties & Events You Need to Know Ahead of NYFW

New York Fashion Week is almost upon us. To prep you for all the sure to be spectacles and A-List events, here are some of the biggest happenings you won’t want to miss.

Rihanna is back. This time she will be showcasing her lingerie line with her Savage x Fenty show closing out fashion week. The event has been described as an “immersive experience” and will be held in Brooklyn.

Other highly anticipated shows include Marc Jacobs, Tom Ford and Prabal Gurung. Celebrities are sure to be spotted on the front rows there as well as at the runway presentation for Christian Siriano and Jeremy Scott.

To get an up-close look at the hottest shoes for spring ’19, Paul Andrew and Chloe Gosselin will be presenting their collections in intimate spaces during fashion week in New York.

And at night, exclusive parties bring out the who’s who in fashion.

This time around Bergdorf Goodman is getting in on all the fashion week action and is hosting multiple events, including the U.S. launch of luxury shoe brand Bougette.

Leandre Medine and Laure Hériard Dubreuil will be teaming up to cohost a cocktail party for the launch of the Leandre Medine collection at The Webster Soho.

Another buzzworthy event comes from 10 Corso Como, with the opening of its New York flagship store in the historic Seaport District in Lower Manhattan.

Plus, the entertainment continues off land. Alice + Olivia’s creative director Stacey Bendet has partnered with Booking.com for guests to get a glimpse of her spring collection on the high seas through an interactive trip on a 74-foot fashion yacht docked at Chelsea Piers.

To keep up with the most important events during NYFW, check back here for more updates.