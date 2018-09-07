Sign up for our newsletter today!

Nicky Hilton Shines in a Sensual Silver Dress That Flaunts Her Legs & Heels at the Dundas NYFW Party

By Ella Chochrek
Nicky Hilton at the Dundas party.
Nicky Hilton glittered like a disco ball at the Dundas party, held during New York Fashion Week yesterday.

The socialite sported a sequin-covered, ankle-length dress with a sultry thigh-high slit by Galvan. For footwear, Hilton selected sandals in the same silvery shade, choosing shoes with bow-detailing at the ankle straps.

Meanwhile, Natasha Poly kept the metallic theme going in a golden minidress that tied at the waist and featured lace detailing at the hem. The Russian stunner completed her look with strappy sandals in a bright blue shade.

Jasmine Sanders (L) and Natasha Poly.
Jasmine Sanders also opted for a golden minidress — a fitting choice for an influencer known to followers as “Golden Barbie.” The high-neck dress featured an asymmetrical hemline. For shoes, Sanders chose nude sandals with sparkly detailing at the ankles.

La La Anthony went for a less sparkly look, choosing a green leopard-print blouse and white pencil skirt with a generous slit. The reality star accessorized with on-trend fishnet booties.

Lala Anthony
The party was held by Peter Dundas and Evangelo Bousis, alongside Poly, to celebrate the opening of their New York pop-up — the third in the brand’s traveling flagship concept.

The first two flagships were located in Los Angeles and Mykonos. Situated in Manhattan’s Soho neighborhood, the shop will be open through Oct. 4 and will sell the Dundas D4 collection.

