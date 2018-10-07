Maria Menounos Gets Married in Romantic Lace Gown — and Changes Into Unexpected Yellow Dress for the After-Party

Maria Menounos got married for a second time to husband Keven Undergaro yesterday — and she chose a romantic dress for her nuptials in Greece.

For the couple’s Greek Orthodox ceremony, the 40-year-old stepped out in a lace-covered Celia Kritharioti gown. The traditional gown, made of silk organza with hand-painted flowers, was accompanied by a silk tulle veil that went all the way to the floor.

Maria Menounos and Keven Undergaro CREDIT: Splash News

The TV journalist gave a peek at her shoes at the reception, lifting her long train as she played with her flower girls. Rather than opting for strappy sandals or close-toed stilettos, Menounos revealed what appeared to be sheepskin boots.

Maria Menounos at her reception. CREDIT: Splash News

For the after-party, the ex-E! host ditched her dramatic white gown for a knee-length yellow dress with a sheer bodice and long sleeves. She completed her look with black and gold ankle-strap sandals and wore her hair in a braid with flowers interwoven in it.

Maria Menounos at her after-party. CREDIT: Splash News

After 20 years together, the couple married on New Year’s Eve in 2017 in an impromptu ceremony, officiated by Steve Harvey and broadcast on Fox. They wanted to trade the Times Square venue for Greece, where Menounos’ family hails from.

In a video posted to her Instagram account, the Emmy Award winner said she spent about a month planning the elaborate Greek wedding but that she always wanted to return to the Mediterranean country for her big day.

Want more?

Maria Menounos Dons Nude Look & Your New Go-to Sandal for Spring at Khloe Kardashian’s Baby Shower

We’re Obsessed With Chiara Ferragni’s Wedding Shoes — Here’s How They Were Made