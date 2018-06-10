Kim Kardashian Throws Kanye West Star-Studded Birthday Bash

When you’re one of the most famous rappers on the planet, your birthday party’s bound to be pretty epic.

And Kanye West’s 41st birthday party — filled with celebrities, nods to his new albums and loads of entertainment — lived up to all expectations yesterday.

West kept it casual with his style at the event, wearing a T-shirt featuring the cover art from “Kids See Ghosts,” his recently released album with Kid Cudi, and black sneakers from his Yeezy label.

I can still feel the love 👻 A post shared by Rap Direct (@rapdirect) on Jun 10, 2018 at 4:23am PDT

Kid Cudi was one of many famous guests in attendance at the event, along with Pusha T, whose album “Daytona” was produced by West.

West’s wife, Kim Kardashian, planned the entire event, which was themed after the rapper himself.

The music selection for the night was taken from West’s recent albums, but the Kanye theme didn’t end there.

His cake was shaped like the mountains of Wyoming, an ode to the “Ye” album art.

Kanye West's birthday cake. CREDIT: Kendall Jenner/Instagram

Foam on lattes served at the party featured West’s image, or text reading “ye.”

Kanye West latte art. CREDIT: Kim Kardashian/Instagram

And in addition to the cake, cookies with West’s face drawn out in icing were also served.

Cookies with West's face on them. CREDIT: Kim Kardashian/Instagram

Kardashian — who recently received the CFDA’s first-ever Influencer Award — sported a long-sleeved gray crop top and form-fitting skirt with strappy sandals.

Kardashian’s sisters Kendall Jenner and Kourtney Kardashian were also on hand. Jenner wore a plunging white minidress, while Kourtney sported a black tank top and matching pants.

Rather than hire one of their musician friends to provide the entertainment for the night, Kardashian brought in a mentalist, Lior Suchard, to perform.

And despite ‘Ye’s reputation for never smiling, he had a wide grin on his face throughout the festivities.