Justine Skye’s Biggest NYFW Style Mistake Involved Green Lipstick, a Tiara and Camos

Justine Skye is a stylish red carpet fixture, but before she proved her mettle, the entertainer once had to suffer a regrettable moment — in front of the fashion industry’s biggest tastemakers at New York Fashion Week. The women’s shows kick off on Thursday.

“I remember my first fashion week ever — I thought I was doing something: I had green lipstick, a tiara, a tank top, some camo pants, and I was like, ‘I’m going to fashion week.’ I looked crazy; and here I am now, wearing a Vivienne Westwood gown,” the songbird shared with Footwear News on Wednesday at the 2018 amfAR gala in NYC.

Justine Skye wears a Vivienne Westwood dress with crystal-embellished Gucci sandals at the 2018 amfAR gala in NYC. Rex Shutterstock

For her look at the charity gala, which benefits AIDS research, Skye complemented an off-the-shoulder champagne Vivienne Westwood gown with Gucci sandals.

The shoes feature crystal embellishments around three front straps across the toe. Other treatments include sparkles around the counter and ankle strap, a rose print leather lining, and pink sole on a 4.5-inch stiletto heel.

The sandals retail for $1,250, but Skye told FN Spy that she scored the footwear for a bargain.

“I got them half off. It’s this thing they do in Milan; If it’s the last [pair] you get it half off,” she said.

Nowadays, Skye relies on instinct when it comes to making a glam appearance during fashion weeks. “It depends on what show you’re going to,” she explained. “I like to play it cool — the unexpected. If it’s super-glam, I like to tone it down; if it’s a sporty look, then we like to glam it up. It depends on who the designer is.”

