James Harden Goes Back to Middle School With Rick Ross for an Adidas Block Party

James Harden with fans at the Adidas" Imma Be A Star" Block Party.

NBA superstar James Harden returned to his middle school with Adidas for a party that young attendees will never forget.

The Houston Rockets player brought the spirit to Audubon Middle School in Los Angeles on Sunday for the “Imma Be A Star” Block Party. The event feted fans young and old to celebrate Harden’s 2017-18 season and to honor the place where his love for basketball started.

James Harden signing sneakers from his collaboration with Adidas. CREDIT: Getty Images for Adidas

The MVP candidate and Kris Aman, Adidas Basketball general manager, revealed 12 new outdoor basketball courts for the school in addition to future upgrades to the indoor court just in time for the start of the school.

Harden himself was decked out in Adidas gear, wearing the event’s T-shirt and black Adidas pants. On his feet, he donned tan sneakers with blue straps from his collaboration with the brand; the Harden LS 2 Buckle launches on Friday.

James Harden and Rick Ross on stage. CREDIT: Getty Images for Adidas

The block party was, of course filled, with food and entertainment ranging from on-court basketball competitions to games with top trainers. There were even performances from musical acts Rick Ross and Famous Dex and an appearance from the basketball player’s mom, Monja Willis.