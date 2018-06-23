‘Games of Thrones’ Stars Kit Harington and Rose Leslie’s Wedding Brings Out Co-Stars In Unexpected Outfits

“Game of Thrones” stars Kit Harington and Rose Leslie are officially husband and wife!

The pair wed today in a romantic ceremony at Scotland’s Kirkton of Rayne Church, set to be followed by a party at Leslie’s family’s castle.

Leslie sported a delicate lacy gown and a long veil, accessorizing with a floral garland, as she walked down the aisle. For footwear, she picked pointy-toed pumps.

Rose Leslie walks down the aisle with her father. CREDIT: Splash News

Meanwhile, Harington wore a dark overcoat, off-white vest, striped trousers and shiny black shoes.

Kit Harington walks into the church for his wedding. CREDIT: Splash News

The guest list at the wedding featured celebs aplenty, including the couple’s “Game of Thrones” co-stars.

Emilia Clarke looked stylish in a blush-colored, striped dress with a pale pink jacket on top. She completed her look with nude pumps.

Emilia Clarke at Rose Leslie and Kit Harington's wedding. CREDIT: Splash News

Sophie Turner and Maisie Williams stomped out in coordinated looks, wearing black and red outfits.

Sophie Turner (L) and Maisie Williams at Kit Harington and Rose Leslie's wedding. CREDIT: Splash News

Turner sported a red blazer worn over a black top, which she teamed with sultry black thigh-high boots. Meanwhile, Williams rocked a pajama-inspired ensemble, wearing a flowing black shirt and pants with red ankle-strap sandals.

Malin Ackerman wore a forest green, velvety dress with gold booties, while her date, Jack Donnelly, wore a bluish-gray suit.

Malin Ackerman and Jack Connelly at the wedding of Kit Harington and Rose Leslie. CREDIT: Splash News

Elsewhere, Mumford & Sons bandmates Marcus and Nick Mumford stepped out in sophisticated suits, accessorizing with sunglasses.

Marcus (L) and Nick Mumford CREDIT: Splash News

Relationship rumors around Leslie and Harington began in 2012. After years of speculation, the lovebirds officially confirmed they were dating in April 2016.

