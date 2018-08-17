Shoe Industry Power Players Gather in Vegas For FN Platform

The footwear industry came out in full force for another addition of FN Platform this week in Las Vegas. In between setting up shop and walking the show floor, shoe executives came together on Tuesday night to mix and mingle at FN’s cocktail party.

Power players from leading brands and retailers met at La Cave at the Wynn Resort and Casino for a night of networking, drinks and light bites.

Guests included Sam and Libby Edelman, designer Chloe Gosselin, UBM Fashion President of Footwear, Leslie Gallin, Birkenstock CEO, David Kahan and Chinese Laundry’s Bob Goldman, among many others.

The party was sponsored by Footwear Distributors and Retailers of America, The NPD Group and FN Platform.

From Monday to Wednesday, global leaders in footwear showed their spring ’19 collections featuring men’s, women’s and juniors shoes. The trade show also held its own opening night cocktail party on Monday night on the show floor for customers and vendors.

