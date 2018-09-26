A Truly Global Affair: Inside FN’s 2018 London Cocktail

What happens when the best British shoe designers and biggest U.K. brand powerhouses come together with some of the world’s top retailers?

A whole lot of cocktails, conversation — and budding partnerships.

Jennifer Chamandi and Level’s Thierry Pichon. CREDIT: James Mason

It was truly a global affair at FN’s annual London fete, which has become a fall fashion month tradition. The event, sponsored by Las Vegas-based Zappos Luxury and Dubai-based Level Shoes, was held tonight at The Goring hotel.

Jimmy Choo creative director Sandra Choi and CEO Pierre Denis were in the house — on the same day their parent company Michael Kors Inc. — which is being renamed Capri Holdings Ltd. — officially sealed the deal to acquire Versace. Choo has certainly thrived since it was acquired by Kors last summer — and the brand’s power duo is confident about its future after a strong showing during Milan Fashion Week.

Nicholas Kirkwood. CREDIT: James Mason

Nicholas Kirkwood, still buzzing from his London Fashion Week debut, said he was energized by the reaction to the event, which challenged tried-and-true fashion rules. The show’s staging was an imagined hackers’ headquarters backdropped by a wall of TV screens fizzing with static — and Kirkwood hopes to work with Level to replicate the idea in their massive shoe store.

The Level team, led by Thierry Pichon and Alberto Oliveros, relishes the opportunity to support new talent and several of the emerging designers they’ve helped cultivate were on hand — including Jennifer Chamandi, who recently opened a London pop-up, and Roy Luwolt, the man behind Malone Souliers.

Katie Doolin Lloyd, Andy Rubin, Eileen Tetreault, John Hesser. CREDIT: James Mason

Other big names in attendance included Kurt Geiger’s Neil Clifford, Kristina Blahnik, Pentland Group’s Andy Rubin, Dune Group’s Daniel Rubin, Charlotte Olympia Dellal and Rupert Sanderson.

