Tips on Looking French-Girl Chic: Models Cindy Bruna, Inès de La Fressange Share Their Advice

Maison Roger Vivier’s favorite muses came out to party at New York’s Gramercy Park Hotel in celebration of the brand’s “#LoveVivier“ book launch last night. DJ Pamela Tick provided tunes for the evening while guests including Cindy Bruna, Katie Holmes, Dakota Fanning and Inès de La Fressange mingled amid the backdrop of millennial pink coffee table books and crystal-encrusted Vivier shoes.

“#LoveVivier” threads a story between style-savvy digital influencers and the French label’s influence through the decades, spearheaded by longtime brand ambassador de La Fressange. In the book, the designer’s signature bags and shoes come to life in the hands (and feet) of fashion figures like Chriselle Lim, Tamu McPherson and FN cover star Leandra Medine Cohen (who is also featured among the pages in a conversation about social media with de la Fressange).

(L-R): Cindy Bruna, Inès de La Fressange and Martha Hunt. CREDIT: Courtesy of Roger Vivier

While hosting the soiree, de La Fressange made time to share tips on something that the Roger Vivier aesthetic can be at least partially attributed to: the French chic look. The 60-year-old model and designer specifically had advice for women among her age group.

Katie Holmes CREDIT: Courtesy of Roger Vivier

“If they’re very old like me, they should avoid having too many jewelries, red nails, crocodile bags and furs because this adds 10 years more,” she said to FN. “And when they’re very wealthy and can afford to buy things, they only go and buy [designer] brands. They don’t go to Urban Outfitters, Topshop and the normal places, and that’s a mistake because you can have a Chanel jacket — if you can afford it, that’s very nice for you — but sometimes it’s better to put just khaki T-shirt under something like this.”

Leandra Medine Cohen CREDIT: Courtesy of Roger Vivier

Cindy Bruna, who models for Victoria’s Secret, L’Oréal Paris and more, also divulged some essential advice on emulating French-chic style.

“Chic is also being elegant, and it’s all about the attitude first of all. It’s also wearing something you feel comfortable in. Be confident in what you’re wearing,” said Bruna. “Being minimalist sometimes is great also, and you can add some [special] touches.”

Dakota Fanning attends the #LoveVivier book launch. CREDIT: Courtesy of Roger Vivier

Before the two French models bid each other adieu on the Gramercy Hotel terrace, de La Fressange asked FN for one request.

“Can you write that Cindy Bruna is really beautiful and charming?” she said.

