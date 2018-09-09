Christian Siriano’s Celeb Friends Have Plenty of Praise for Him

Of course, Christian Siriano’s biggest celebrity fans are also his dearest friends. The designer had a packed house at Gotham Hall on Saturday during his spring ’19 show at New York Fashion Week, where boldface names gave him a boost of star power.

Best View on the Front Row

Whoopi Goldberg (L) and Sarah Hyland. CREDIT: Kristina Bumphrey/Shutterstock

The first word that came to mind when Whoopi Goldberg described Siriano was simple and apt: “Genius.” Of course, the “View” host arrived in one of Siriano’s designs — sneakers embossed with his name on the midsole.

Modern Mode

Sarah Hyland CREDIT: Kristina Bumphrey/Shutterstock

Sarah Hyland knows how to make the most of New York Fashion Week. “This is my only show. I’m not doing a fashion week; I’m just doing a fashion day because I have work in L.A.” the bubbly “Modern Family” TV star shared. “So I got in this morning at 5 a.m. But Christian — I’m just such a fan of Christian that I couldn’t miss him, so I’m doing great.”

Lime Is the New Black

Danielle Brooks CREDIT: Kristina Bumphrey/Shutterstock

Danielle Brooks stars on the Netflix hit “Orange Is the New Black,” but the actress had a different color on her mind after watching the style parade on the runway. “That lime long gown — it was really gorgeous,” she remarked.

Christian Siriano spring ’19. CREDIT: WWD

Brooks loves a bold look. In fact, she was clad in the designer’s cobalt blue dress with pumps that had his initials for heels. So how does she manage to make the rounds in heels all day long? “Cars!”

Brooks added that she was impressed by more than just the fashion, as she also admires his casting of diverse women of all sizes. “He’s a good human being — inside and out — and I love that he makes sure to include everybody.”

Lightning Fast

Judith Light (L) and Cynthia Nixon. CREDIT: Swan Gallet/Shutterstock

Veteran actress Judith Light, who rocked a white top with a tan coat and matching long skirt with croc-embossed pumps, revealed that her favorite part of the same came last. “Seeing Christian run out and run back in,” she said of his long lap around the venue.