Justin Bieber, Priyanka Chopra & More Celebs on the Front Row at New York Fashion Week

So far, the spring ’19 shows at New York Fashion Week have been jam-packed with celebrities — and they’ve had the best seats on the front row.

The Ralph Lauren spring ’19 show — which was also in celebration of the brand’s 50-year anniversary — was the most celebrity filled of all.

From designers (Diane von Furstenberg, Donna Karen, Calvin Klein) to actresses (Blake Lively, Anne Hathaway, Jessica Chastain) the event was crawling with stars.

Blake Lively at Ralph Lauren spring ’19. CREDIT: Swan Gallet/WWD/Shutterstock

As for Ralph Lauren himself, the man of honor’s table at the gala accompanying the show included Kanye West, Hillary Clinton and Oprah, who toasted the designer.

I got a great seat pic.twitter.com/2e6o2BBb39 — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) September 8, 2018

Priyanka Chopra attended the show alongside her fiancé, Nick Jonas, but the “Quantico” star stepped out solo for other fashion week shows. She went to Kate Spade and Longchamp, sitting with Kate Bosworth and Elizabeth Olsen at the former and Kendall Jenner and Kate Moss at the latter.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas at Ralph Lauren spring ’19. CREDIT: Gregory Pace/Shutterstock

Another “It” couple also was spotted at New York Fashion Week: Hailey Baldwin and Justin Bieber. The duo headed to the John Elliott show together, with Bieber sporting baggy pants and sneakers while Baldwin wore teensy denim cutoffs and clear sandals with socks underneath.

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin heading to the John Elliott spring ’19 show. CREDIT: Odette Martin/Shutterstock

