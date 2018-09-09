Aly Raisman, Tiffany Haddish and More Stars Come Out for Brandon Maxwell’s NYFW Show

The Brandon Maxwell spring 2019 show was teeming with famous faces yesterday in New York.

Among the stars who came out was Tiffany Haddish. The “Girls Trip” star sported a body-hugging red dress from the brand, which she paired with ankle-strap sandals that had a red and pale pink candy stripe pattern.

Tiffany Haddish CREDIT: Gregory Pace/Shutterstock

Aly Raisman also attended the show, stepping out in a high-necked black dress with ruffle detailing at the hemline and black sandals with bow-detailing reading “love” at the ankles.

Aly Raisman CREDIT: Gregory Pace/Shutterstock

The Olympic gymnast posed backstage with model Gigi Hadid, who walked in the show.

Hadid wore an elegant pink gown with strappy sandals on the runway, but backstage, the model kept it casual in a shiny pink jumpsuit with zipper detailing and chunky white sneakers.

Aly Raisman (L) and Gigi Hadid CREDIT: Gregory Pace/Shutterstock

The supermodel was just one of a series of famous models to walk for Maxwell. Her younger sister, Bella, hit the runway, along with Taylor Hill, Cindy Bruna, Joan Smalls and a pregnant Lily Aldridge.

Meanwhile, Victoria’s Secret Angel Candice Swanepoel sat front row instead of walking in the show herself. Swanepoel was dressed chicly in a long-sleeved white shirt, black pants and ankle boots, with a red, white and blue jacket draped over her shoulders.

Candice Swanepoel CREDIT: Gregory Pace/Shutterstock

