Bally & Snoop Dogg Celebrate Slick Rick’s Debut Album Anniversary With Star-Studded Party

Slick Rick and Snoop Dogg at Bally's celebration of the 30th anniversary of "The Great Adventures of Slick Rick."

Bally honored rap legend Slick Rick on Saturday with a party for the 30th anniversary of his debut album, “The Great Adventures of Slick Rick.”

The party went down at the Bally store on Rodeo Drive in Beverly Hills, Calif., and brought out big names in rap. Snoop Dogg himself served as the guest DJ for the night.

Slick Rick at the Bally 30th anniversary party for his debut album. CREDIT: Courtesy of Bally

Slick Rick’s debut came in 1988 with an album that produced five hit singles and stayed at the top of the charts for months. Thirty years later, the rapper remains one of the biggest names in the industry and his party with Bally proved just that.

The man of the hour wore an all-Bally look, from his printed hat to his matching shirt and jacket and a coordinated Bally eye patch. On his feet, he sported a pair of tan Bally shoes with the same logo printed on the top. To complete the look, he draped an unmissable chain with an encrusted scale on the pendant.

Decor from the Bally in Beverly Hills, Calif. CREDIT: Courtesy of Bally

In celebration of the anniversary, Slick Rick was joined by the likes of LL Cool J, John Singleton, Quincy Brown and more. Most of the guests came dressed for the event, decked out in mixes of bright patterns and all the bling.

The star-studded event featured custom drinks, food and decor, including a wall of shoes, all catered to fit the theme as well.

Bally has been bringing back retro styles recently, so celebrating Slick Rick’s hits was a perfect event for the brand.