Aldo’s LA Nights Bash Celebrates the Arts and Venice Beach’s Bohemian Style

Aldo’s summer soiree last night in Los Angeles celebrated the city’s bastion of bohemian style — Venice Beach. The retailer’s annual L.A. Nights bash included celebrities and tastemakers who participated in an immersive experience that blended art and fashion.

Actors Cara Santana, Jesse Metcalfe and Ethan Peck were among the guests at the Rose Room, where the venue was transformed to reflect the beachside neighborhood, but with Aldo’s own twist.

Customized Aldo shoe. CREDIT: Courtesy of Aldo

A wall of the brand’s white shoes was juxtaposed by customized pumps and sneakers designed with Venice Beach iconography such as palm leaves and beach waves. Aldo also paid a nod to the Venice’s famous boardwalk line with gift stores with its own shop featuring shot glasses, accessories and custom denim totes in collaboration with graphic artist Brian Kaspr.

Cara Santana and Jesse Metcalfe CREDIT: Courtesy of Aldo

Meanwhile, tattoo artist Daniel Winter gave select attendees one of his signature tattoos during the revelry; and the Aldo Cantina took inspiration from taco trucks that are staples in the community, so guests were treated with Mexican fare that included street tacos, churros and more.

