Adidas Soccer Celebrates Its Speedy X18+ Cleats With a World Cup Kickoff Party

Ahead of the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia, Adidas Soccer debuted its first Energy Mode event celebrating its latest footwear drop X18+ — a cleat that the German company calls “the fastest and lightest laceless boot” available on the market.

Held at The Base in downtown Los Angeles on Tuesday, the event marked the first of two activations taking place in the U.S., with its second edition happening in New York on Sunday.

Adidas celebrates soccer in Los Angeles. CREDIT: Courtesy of brand

Speaking to FN, Joseph Sleven, manager of merchandising for Adidas Soccer, shared that the lightweight X18 cleats are designed for speed from the inside out.

“What I encourage someone to recognize is not just the lightweight feel, but how we took the aesthetic and made it look fast — the cutlines, the way it’s executed, the skeletal weaves, the iridescent bottom,” Sleven explained.

Adidas Soccer jerseys. CREDIT: Courtesy of Adidas Soccer

Guests got the opportunity to personalize soccer jerseys and interact with pro soccer players Lee Nguyen and Latif Blessing, of Los Angeles Football Club. “Plug Walk” rapper Rich the Kid entertained the crowd.

Additionally, youths were given the opportunity to compete for a spot in the global Tango League soccer competition that will take place during the last week of the World Cup in Russia. Melvyn Owen Perez Cortez, 18, was crowned Tango MVP.

Adidas Soccer x 18 + Firm Ground cleats. CREDIT: Courtesy of brand

