SNL Pokes Fun at Amazon’s HQ2 — and President Trump — in Steve Carell-Hosted Episode

“Saturday Night Live” is known for its ability to make light of the week’s biggest headlines — and this week, the show’s target was Amazon.

Amazon announced the two locations where its new headquarters will be this week, revealing that Crystal City, Va. and Long Island City, N.Y. were the winners. Dressed as Amazon founder Jeff Bezos in a bald cap and suit, Steve Carell poked fun at the move as this week’s guest host.

“Amazon has just announced the locations of its two new headquarters, New York and Virginia. And everyone — except for the people who live there and the people who live in all the places we didn’t choose — is thrilled,” Carell (as Bezos) said, referring to the mixed reactions elicited by Amazon’s news.

The comedy sketch show also took a dig at President Donald Trump. Carell claimed to address rumors that the two locations — one in Trump’s hometown and the other near his current Washington, D.C. residence — were chosen with the intent of “overshadowing” the president.

“That’s simply not true. Sure, he attacked me repeatedly on Twitter, but I chose our new locations because they were ideal for growing business — not just to make Donald Trump think about how I’m literally 100 times richer than he is,” Carell joked.

The 56-year-old made several other zingers at the president’s expense throughout the sketch, joking that Trump’s book, “Art of the Deal,” was the only book to have “four Chapter 11s.”

Watch the full sketch below.

Want more?

Yeezy Boost ‘Triple White’ Kicks Star in SNL‘s Parody of Kanye West’s Meeting With President Trump

Kim Kardashian Struts Out in Snakeskin Set for Kanye West’s ‘SNL’ Performance