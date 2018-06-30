Selena Gomez Looks Chic in Oscar de la Renta at ‘Hotel Transylvania 3’ Premiere

Selena Gomez made a rare red carpet appearance at the “Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation” premiere in Los Angeles today.

Gomez sported a white and blue floral Oscar de la Renta look that showed off a flash of her toned midriff.

Selena Gomez in Oscar de la Renta. CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

Her skirt came to just above the ankle, allowing Gomez to show off her silver-colored ankle-strap sandals.

Selena Gomez's shoes. CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

The former Disney Channel star accessorized with tiny hoop earrings, a Tiffany & Co. cross necklace and a silver clutch.

Although Gomez has a closet filled with designer goods, there are a few brands she wears more than the rest.

For one, the 25-year-old is an ambassador of athleticwear giant Puma, with her own signature sneaker to her name, the Puma Phenom Lux, and she often steps out in the brand’s footwear.

Gomez also has her own collection with Coach, and she frequently sports apparel, shoes and handbags from the brand.

The “13 Reasons Why” producer — who is also the most followed person on photo-sharing platform Instagram — has stepped a bit out of the spotlight since receiving a kidney transplant in the fall.

“I don’t really think about anything that causes me stress anymore, which is really nice,” she told Good Morning America recently. “I don’t even live in Los Angeles anymore. I don’t pay attention to trying to get people to like me as much.”

