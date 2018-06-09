The First Look at Kanye West’s Episode of ‘Family Feud’ Is Here

Fans of Kanye West are finally getting a look at his episode of “Family Feud,” in which he and wife Kim Kardashian face off against members of her famous family.

In a clip that aired in the show’s trailer, West goes up against Kardashian family matriarch Kris Jenner. When asked by host Steve Harvey, “Why do women think Steve Harvey is a good kisser?” West answers “lips,” prompting laughter from the audience.

The Yeezy designer is a major fan of the game show — in fact, West and his wife watch the show every night before going to sleep, according to Kim Kardashian.

In another clip from the show, Kardashian is seen facing off against younger sister Khloe, who refuses to shake her hand. Khloe, who was then pregnant with her first child, said, “No. Nope, not here, Kim,” as her sister looks on with shock.

“OK, I see how it is,” the older Kardashian replied as the crowd reacts loudly, to which Khloe responded, “It’s called ‘Family Feud.’ Not today.”

Also on the three-person West team is Jonathan Chebon, while the Kardashian team includes Kendall Jenner in addition to Kris and Khloe. Kourtney and Kylie, who at the time was pregnant with her daughter, Stormi, are not on the episode.

The “Kardashians vs. Wests” episode of “Celebrity Family Feud” airs Sunday on ABC at 8 p.m. ET.

