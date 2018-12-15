Kanye West Slams Ariana Grande in Latest Twitter Rant

Kanye West took to Twitter this morning to call out Ariana Grande for using his beef with Drake to garner publicity for a new single.
The controversy began when ‘Ye reignited his feud with Drake on Thursday, demanding Drake apologize for contacting members of the Kardashian-Jenner clan and dissing his Yeezy Boost 350 sneakers.
Grande pulled herself into the drama when she subtweeted about the feud, writing, “guys, i know there are grown men arguing online rn but miley and i dropping our beautiful, new songs tonight so if y’all could please jus behave for just like a few hours so the girls can shine that’d be so sick thank u.”
In a tweet storm early this morning, the 41-year-old explained that he didn’t appreciate Grande weighing in on the drama.
“I know Ariana said this to be cool and didn’t mean no harm but I don’t like even slightest level of slight commentary from someone I know loves and respects me,” he tweeted.
“All of this foolishness weighed on my mental health so @Ariana Grande you know I got love for you but until you’re ready to really make sure everyone’s ok don’t use me or this moment to promote a song,” West wrote.
During his Twitter rant, West expressed his love for Drake and Travis Scott, who had been pulled into the initial Twitter beef because of his record with Drake, “Sicko Mode.”
The Yeezy designer also revealed that he has been off his bi-polar medication for the past six months and has new music coming down the pipeline soon.
