Kanye West Slams Ariana Grande in Latest Twitter Rant

Kanye West took to this morning to call out Ariana Grande for using his beef with Drake to garner publicity for a new single.

The controversy began when ‘Ye reignited his feud with Drake on Thursday, demanding Drake apologize for contacting members of the Kardashian-Jenner clan and dissing his Yeezy Boost 350 sneakers.

Grande pulled herself into the drama when she subtweeted about the feud, writing, “guys, i know there are grown men arguing online rn but miley and i dropping our beautiful, new songs tonight so if y’all could please jus behave for just like a few hours so the girls can shine that’d be so sick thank u.”

guys, i know there are grown men arguing online rn but miley and i dropping our beautiful, new songs tonight so if y'all could please jus behave for just like a few hours so the girls can shine that'd be so sick thank u — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) December 14, 2018

In a tweet storm early this morning, the 41-year-old explained that he didn’t appreciate Grande weighing in on the drama.

“I know Ariana said this to be cool and didn’t mean no harm but I don’t like even slightest level of slight commentary from someone I know loves and respects me,” he tweeted.

I know Ariana said this to be cool and didn’t mean no harm but I don’t like even slightest level of slight commentary from someone I know loves and respects me pic.twitter.com/T9VXaIj9MX — ye (@kanyewest) December 15, 2018

While Grande took the tweet as an opportunity to promote her new single, “Imagine,” which dropped the night of the feud, Kanye stated that her “foolishness” had negatively impacted his mental health.