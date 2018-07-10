North West Makes Her Modeling Debut in Fendi Campaign at Just 5 Years Old

Move aside, Kendall — it seems like North West is the next top model of the Kardashian family.

Kanye West’s oldest child made her modeling debut this week in a Fendi campaign with mom Kim Kardashian-West and grandma Kris Jenner.

The campaign, #MeandMyPeekaboo, is in its second chapter, celebrating the 10th anniversary of the launch of Fendi’s Peekaboo bag. The images go live on Fendi’s social accounts tomorrow.

The images and video (featuring Kanye’s music; got to keep it in the family) show the three ladies lounging about, decked out in Fendi gear and posed by the pool and in a grass field. Our eyes are on the different pairs of boots worn by the different generations, with Kim’s and Kris’ over-the-knee looks and North’s booties with striped socks.

#MeandMyPeekaboo marks the 5-year-old’s first-ever campaign. Fendi chose to use five families of women as the subjects for the anniversary (others include sisters Jessica and Krystal Chung, as well as Ewan McGregor’s daughters, Clara and Esther) to pay tribute to the brand’s founders’ five daughters.

The Kardashian trio seemed at ease in the shoot, with North learning her mom’s and grandma’s famous closed-lip smiles.

“We discovered an incredible and touching aspect of this family who have been incredibly supportive of Fendi. Without going into details, when planning such a big shooting, sometimes some issues can arise, and the way they reacted to it has been absolutely mind-blowing,” the brand’s CEO, Serge Brunschwig, told WWD about Kris, Kim and North.