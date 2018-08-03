Happy 40th Birthday, Tom Brady: A Collection of his Most Dapper Looks

Today Tom Brady, the Super Bowl king himself, hits four decades of looking fine and playing even better as he celebrates his 40th birthday.

The husband of supermodel Gisele Bündchen has always done a fantastic job of being the most handsome and dapper Met Gala date, even throughout his unforgettable days with Justin Bieber-style hair.

To celebrate Brady not looking a day over 25, we pulled together our favorite outfits he has worn to date.

In May at the Mat Gala, the Patriots quarterback joined Bündchen for the “Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination” event. While Gisele wore a Versace gown, Tom went for a gold-embroidered black suit with a turtle neck and gold accents.

On his feet, he chose patent leather dress shoes and proved his attention to detail with the subtle touch of metallic gold on the heel.

Tom Brady with wife, Gisele Bundchen, at the 2018 Met Gala. CREDIT: Splash

After filming a segment for “Good Morning America” in March, the Ugg partner stepped out with a freshly buzzed head and gave us major banker on Wall Street vibes. With a perfectly tailored navy suit and plaid button-down, the five-time Super Bowl champion flashed a quick grin to paparazzi and fans.

Complete with a pair of black leather boots, this outfit showed his personal, mature style.

Tom Brady after filming "Good Morning America," March 12, 2018. CREDIT: Splash

In 2014, Brady gave us a glimpse of his laid-back fashion. While bringing his kids to Fenway Park for Father’s Day, the MVP donned a striped tee, jeans, a light-weight trench coat and a black ball-cap.

For footwear, he chose black leather sneakers with a white sole to complete this dressed-down-dad vibe.

Arriving at Fenway Park with his kids for Father's Day, June 14, 2014. CREDIT: Splash

