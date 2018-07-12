Samira Wiley Rocks Stylish, Affordable Gold Heels at the 2018 Emmy Nominations Presentation

The nominations for the 70th Primetime Emmy Awards were announced today, but all we could pay attention to was host Samira Wiley’s wallet-friendly shoes.

Dressed in a maroon, Cushnie et Ochs off-the-shoulder dress, Wiley’s gold Schutz heels perfectly matched the gold Emmy statue behind her. The strappy sandals are sleek with a slim heel, but more importantly, they’re affordable; similar styles from the brand retail for under $200.

Samira Wiley in a Cushnie et Ochs dress and Schutz heels. CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

Samira Wiley in a Cushnie et Ochs dress and Schutz heels. CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

The actress had a lot to dress up for as her Hulu-original show, “The Handmaid’s Tale,” nabbed 20 Emmy nominations including Outstanding Drama Series and also has three separate women up for Supporting Actress in a Drama Series.

Wiley hosted the nominations announcement with actor Ryan Eggold, who plays Tom Keen in “The Blacklist.” Eggold looked pretty spiffy himself in a suit from the Strong Suit x Ilaria Urbinati collab.

Samira Wiley and Ryan Eggold announcing the 2018 Emmy nominations. CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

Some of the other big shows that received nods include “Game of Thrones” with 22 nominations and “Westworld” with 21.

Shows that got nods for costume design are “The Assassination of Giovanni Versace: American Crime Story,” “The Crown,” “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,” and “This Is Us,” among others. “Stranger Things” earned some nominations as well as did “GLOW” and “Atlanta.”

The award ceremony airs Sept. 17 on NBC, and will be hosted by “Saturday Night Live” stars (another show that gained new nominations) Colin Jost and Michael Che.