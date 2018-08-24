Rita Ora Looks Like She Just Walked Out of the ’90s in This Bucket Hat and Retro Sneakers

Rita Ora in New York in a '90s-style outfit, Prada bucket hat and chunky white sneakers, Aug. 23.

What compiles an outfit straight out of the ’90s? A bucket hat, baggy shirt and pants, big hoop earrings and a pair of retro kicks. Still unsure? Check out Rita Ora’s outfit from last night.

Rita Ora in New York in a ’90s-style outfit and chunky white sneakers, Aug. 23. CREDIT: Shutterstock

She rocked a neon yellow Prada bucket hat, pink button-up shirt with a fringed back, black trousers and a pair of white retro kicks.

Rita Ora in New York in a ’90s-style outfit and chunky white sneakers, Aug. 23. CREDIT: Shutterstock

A close-up of Rita Ora’s retro sneakers. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Worn with high socks, the chunky, white sneakers feature black and gray detailing with a cross-shoe strap that has us thinking back to our velcro shoes in 1995.

As shown on her Instagram story, she danced around in the outfit and even donned thin-metal sunglasses to complete the look.

Ora has been spotted out and about in New York this week following the MTV Video Music Awards.

On Tuesday, in Brooklyn, the singer stepped out in a Marques’ Almeida lacy dress that we could so see Paris Hilton rocking two decades ago.

She paired the slip with white Nike trainers with colored accents on the heel.

Rita Ora in Brooklyn in a lacy dress and Nike sneakers, Aug. 21. CREDIT: Splash