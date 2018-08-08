Bet You Didn’t Know Martha Stewart Colors Her Red-Bottom Louboutins Black Using Sharpie Markers

It’s 2018 and the fact that Martha Stewart colors over the soles of her Christian Louboutin heels still makes our heads spin.

Throughout the mid-to-late 2000s, Stewart, a businesswoman and television star, repeatedly told interviewers and fans about her decision to use permanent marker on her red bottoms. While graffiti shoes might be the newest big trend, her approach gives a whole new angle to the idea.

In 2008, she shared a post on her blog (that she still uses) and titled it: “Come see hats, hats, and more great hats!! Please comment and let me know your favorite.” In that post, she included an image of her assistant, Karena, holding a Louboutin pump with a big marker in her hand.

She captioned the image: “Karena, my wardrobe mistress, painting the soles of my Louboutins black – I am not a fan of the signature red soles and always change the red to black — this is easy if you use a broad sharpie.”

Martha Stewart at the 24th Annual QVC Presents 'FFANY Shoes on Sale' Gala, Oct. 10, 2017. CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

You read that right, she doesn’t like the signature colored soles, so she uses a Sharpie to cover them. But don’t worry, because according to an interview with InStyle from 2012, she has Mr. Louboutin’s permission.

“I don’t like them red, even though they’re his trademark,” Stewart explained. “But he doesn’t mind. He said it’s okay if I do that — I asked him!”

According to Forbes, in 2006, Stewart’s net worth was $970 million. With a profitability that high, the exclusivity of the Louboutin loses its importance and becomes a personal choice, not a display of affluence. For the star of “Martha & Snoop’s Potluck Dinner Party,” she chooses not to give in to the pressures of fashion expectations of the rich and famous.

Matha Stewart at the Garden Art and Antiques Fair Preview Party & Collectors' Plant Sale, May 3, 2018. CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

In a Q&A she did on Reddit back in 2014, a fan asked Stewart about her decision to paint over the soles to which she responded: “It is true. One of my rules is not to be a slave to fashion.”