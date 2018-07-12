Check Out the New FN!

Lady Gaga Does an Aggressive Pilates Leg Kick on a Very Thin Rail in 5-Inch Spike Heels

By Claudia Miller
Lady Gaga, the queen of all things avant-garde, strolled around New York twice this week in lots of leather and daringly high heels.

Last night, the singer was enjoying an outing in a leathery ensemble, including an Eric Javits leather cap, an Alon Livné vegan-leather cape, a leather purse and a pair of custom Giuseppi Zanotti boots.

lady gaga, giueseppi zanotti, leather boots
Lady Gaga in New York Wednesday night in custom Giuseppi Zanotti leather booties.
CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

Bad kids @nicolaformichetti #haus #fashion #art

A post shared by Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) on

The black leather, platform lace-up booties had Gaga towering over fans and even risking a major NYC no-no: standing over the street grates on a thin heel.

She added an image wearing the Zanottis to her Instagram, seen performing an aggressive spin on a pilates leg kick while dangling on a thin rail alongside her stylist, Nicola Formichetti, with the captio:n “Bad kids @nicolaformichetti #haus #fashion #art.” If wearing those shoes makes her bad, then we don’t want to be good.

lady gaga, giueseppi zanotti, leather boots
Lady Gaga posing for fans in custom Giuseppi Zanotti boots.
CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock
lady gaga, giuseppi zanotti
A close-up of Lady Gaga's custom Giuseppi Zanotti boots.
CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

On Monday, the “A Star is Born” actress wore the same boots, cap and Moschino sunglasses for a head-to-toe leather look. Her Gabriela Hearst bag and her Sonia Rykiel zip-up black dress defied the 85 degree weather in the on the way to a photoshoot.

lady gaga, sonia rykiel fall 2018 leather biker dress, giuseppe zanotti platform boots
Gaga wearing a Sonia Rykiel fall '18 leather biker dress with Giuseppe Zanotti lace-up platform boots.
CREDIT: Splash

The New York native made her way to recording studios and photo studios.

