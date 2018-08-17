Lady Gaga Poses in Dangerously High Platform Heels

Lady Gaga wears an edgy look for a date in the Big Apple.

Lady Gaga rarely steps out in a plain shoe, and we can’t blame her — why wear boring shoes when you can pull of 10-inch platform heels?

Her streak of daring footwear isn’t ending anytime soon, either, as she proved with her latest Instagram posts from a wild photo shoot with 19-year-old photographer, Eli Russell Linnetz.

The images range from editorial shots to distorted and stylized posts. Seen on Gaga’s account, one picture shows the singer from an angle focusing on her dangerously sharp platform heels.

Another post took a different point of view, this time from below, under the shoes of the actress, looking up. The play on the placement of the camera leads to some crazy shots and optical illusions

Other images shared on Linnetz’s account show a morphed Gaga in a pair of white heeled mules and very little clothing, as well as edited images of Gaga’s face and nose.

Gaga went on to share more of the pictures from the shoot on her Instagram Stories, including another of her in the white mules, this time in white sheer tights and with her body distored to look like that of a Barbie doll.

The photoshoot is one that only a star as daring as Gaga herself could pull off with the help of a teenage photographer.