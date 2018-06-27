Khloe Kardashian’s Madame Tussauds Wax Figure is Wearing Louboutins and a Sensual Lingerie Top

Madame Tussauds in Las Vegas revealed Khloe Kardashian‘s wax figure today wearing none other than a pair of Chrisian Louboutin heels.

The waxwork of the reality television star features a sheer, black lace bodysuit worn under a pair of skin-tight tight jeans, likely drawing allusion to Khloe’s own brand of denim, Good American.

Khloe Kardashian's new wax figure in Madame Tussauds Las Vegas. CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

The accessories on the wax figure are very thought out, including a gold Cartier bracelet, a gold watch and a diamond ring with a matching set of earrings. The figure’s hair is blown out in perfect waves and the makeup is set in a typical Kardashian smokey eye.

Khloe Kardashian's new wax figure in Madame Tussauds Las Vegas. CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

Our favorite part about the whole wax figure has to be the shoes. The black, patent Christian Louboutin pumps look so real they have us wanting a pair.

A close-up of the Louboutins on Khloe Kardashian's new wax figure in Madame Tussauds Las Vegas. CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

The E! fixture joins her sisters in the museum’s roster of boldface names. Kim Kardashian-West already has multiple on her own and one with her hubby Kanye West.

The figure was set on display in front of a wall of flowers with a neon light that read “hello gorgeous.” Khloe’s wax model can be found in the Madame Tussauds in the Venetian Las Vegas.