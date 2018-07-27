Sign up for our newsletter today!

Karlie Kloss Flashes Her Massive Engagement Ring in Gym Clothes at Adidas Event

By Eugenia Richman
Karlie Kloss and Joshua Kushner seen holding hands in Soho, New York City.
Model Karlie Kloss had no qualms about wearing her hefty new engagement ring from fiancé Joshua Kushner with a sporty look at an Adidas women’s promotional event in Shanghai yesterday. In a sports bra, black tank top, jet leggings and Adidas sneakers, Kloss held the microphone onstage, flashing the audience with her estimated 7-karat rock. Retired Chinese volleyball player Hui Ruoqi joined the model for the marketing event.

The Victoria’s Secret angel gave a shout-out to the brand on her Twitter account, where she also announced her engagement to her six-year boyfriend, who reportedly proposed several weeks ago during a romantic weekend in upstate New York, according to People.com. Kushner, a tech entrepreneur and brother of Jared Kushner, son-in-law to President Donald Trump, had previously kept his relationship with Kloss largely private.

Kloss, a Carolina Herrera favorite, announced on Instagram on July 24, just prior to attending the Adidas event: “I love you more than I have words to express. Josh, you’re my best friend and my soulmate. I can’t wait for forever together. Yes a million times over 💍.”

Only time will tell if the 25-year-old model, a familiar face at the biggest fashion shows on the schedule, will her most expensive, eye-catching accessory, a ring worth an estimated $200,000-$500,000, according to Money magazine, come New York Fashion Week this fall.

