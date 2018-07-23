Check Out the New FN!

J-Lo Loves to Look Sultry on Her Birthdays: See Her Best Bombshell Looks

By Claudia Miller
JLo’s Birthday Style Evolution
If anyone wants to find the fountain of youth, it’s probably in Jennifer Lopez’s backyard.

Though she’s turning 49 on Tuesday, she barely looks a day over 25; J-Lo’s proof that age is just a number. Over the years, the singer has shown that she knows a thing or two about birthday suits and style.

Last year, her boyfriend, baseball star Alex Rodriguez, celebrated their birthdays together (A-Rod’s is July 27) with Lopez rocking a revealing Bao Tranchi skintight dress and a pair of black platform heels.

The star of the upcoming film “Second Act” has never shied away from a daring outfit, and her birthdays are no exception. For her 47th blowout, J-Lo chose a dazzling, black and green Zuhair Murad gown with Brian Atwood heels.

jlo, j lo, jennifer lopez, birthday, party, fashion, outfit, dress, shoes, style
Jennifer Lopez celebrates her 47th birthday in 2016 at the Nobu Villa Suite at Caesars Palace wearing a gown by Zuhair Murad and sparkling pumps by Brian Atwood. 
CREDIT: REX Shutterstock

In 2015, though, she chose one of her most cut looks to date: another tight, black Bao Tranchi dress with exposed cutouts and sheer panels. Her black pumps also had a sheer element along the toe and ankle cuff.

Jennifer Lopez, birthday
Jennifer Lopez celebrates her 46th birthday in 2015 wearing a Bao Tranchi sheer mini dress with black sandals at 1 Oak Southampton.
CREDIT: Rex Shutterstocl

See more of J-Lo’s most sizzling birthday party looks.

