J-Lo Loves to Look Sultry on Her Birthdays: See Her Best Bombshell Looks

If anyone wants to find the fountain of youth, it’s probably in Jennifer Lopez’s backyard.

Though she’s turning 49 on Tuesday, she barely looks a day over 25; J-Lo’s proof that age is just a number. Over the years, the singer has shown that she knows a thing or two about birthday suits and style.

Last year, her boyfriend, baseball star Alex Rodriguez, celebrated their birthdays together (A-Rod’s is July 27) with Lopez rocking a revealing Bao Tranchi skintight dress and a pair of black platform heels.

The star of the upcoming film “Second Act” has never shied away from a daring outfit, and her birthdays are no exception. For her 47th blowout, J-Lo chose a dazzling, black and green Zuhair Murad gown with Brian Atwood heels.

Jennifer Lopez celebrates her 47th birthday in 2016 at the Nobu Villa Suite at Caesars Palace wearing a gown by Zuhair Murad and sparkling pumps by Brian Atwood. CREDIT: REX Shutterstock

In 2015, though, she chose one of her most cut looks to date: another tight, black Bao Tranchi dress with exposed cutouts and sheer panels. Her black pumps also had a sheer element along the toe and ankle cuff.

Jennifer Lopez celebrates her 46th birthday in 2015 wearing a Bao Tranchi sheer mini dress with black sandals at 1 Oak Southampton. CREDIT: Rex Shutterstocl

